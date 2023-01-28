Will Evans (left) grabbed the opener for Boreham Wood (Tim Goode/PA)
28 January 2023

Boreham Wood bounce back from FA Cup exit with victory at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Boreham Wood showed no ill effects from their midweek FA Cup exit as they strolled to a 2-0 win at Altrincham.

The visitors’ hopes of securing a famous cup clash with Leeds were shattered by their extra-time exit at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

But they recovered to deliver a dominant performance at the J Davidson Stadium with Will Evans bundling home their opener after 24 minutes.

Femi Ilesanmi rose to head home a cross from Chris Bush two minutes into the second half and Bush later came close to making it three from long range.

Altrincham rallied with Isaac Marriott missing a great chance to reduce the deficit before visiting keeper Nathan Ashmore produced a brilliant stop to deny Chris Conn-Clarke.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince and Princess of Wales quizzed over Harry’s book during hospital visit

news

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

world news

Call to scrap HS2 amid reports it may not run to central London

news