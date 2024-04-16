16 April 2024

Boreham Wood earn vital point in survival fight with Rochdale stalemate

By NewsChain Sport
16 April 2024

Boreham Wood nudged closer to National League safety after settling for a goalless draw at mid-table Rochdale.

The visitors headed into the game on the back of two straight wins that had taken them to the brink of safety and knew victory would lift them out of the bottom four.

Rochdale had the better of the first-half chances with D’Mani Mellor twice coming close, while Ryan East rattled the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

Boreham Wood grew into the game and had their best chance midway through the second half when Lee Ndlovu just failed to convert after home goalkeeper Jacob Chapman spilled the ball in the box.

