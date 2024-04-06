06 April 2024

Boreham Wood gain crucial victory over relegation rivals Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
06 April 2024

Boreham Wood thumped Wealdstone 4-0 in a huge match at the bottom of the National League table.

The Wood began the day three points below their opponents but moved level and boosted their goal difference on a profitable afternoon.

Kabongo Tshimanga scored the only goal of an even first half in the ninth minute but the hosts seized control of the contest from the hour mark, when Billy Sass-Davies grabbed their second.

A fine finish from Matt Robinson made it three 10 minutes later, with Lee Ndlovu wrapping up the scoring in the 74th minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UK

news

California dog missing since the summer found more than 2,000 miles away

news

Total solar eclipse to plunge much of North America into darkness on Monday

world news