Millenic Alli scored a second half equaliser for Halifax to ensure the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood (Andrew Milligan/PA)
18 February 2023

Boreham Wood held to a draw by Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Millenic Alli scored a second half equaliser for Halifax to ensure the Vanarama National League points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Lee Ndlovu had given the home side a ninth-minute lead on his return to the starting XI.

However his early strike was cancelled out by Alli’s 62nd-minute strike, as the visitors recorded their third successive draw.

The result leaves Boreham Wood just outside the play-off places, while Halifax remain 15th in the table.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

world news

Still no evidence of a crime over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, say police

news

Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

news