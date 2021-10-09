Boreham Wood keep pace with leaders after win over Dagenham

Boreham Wood were 2-0 winners over Dagenham and Redbridge (Dave Howarth/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:35pm, Sat 09 Oct 2021
Second-placed Boreham Wood maintained their strong form at the top of the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over fellow high-flyers Dagenham and Redbridge.

Only two points separated the sides at the start of the game but that is now five, with the Daggers suffering a third straight defeat.

After a goalless first half, Boreham Wood opened the scoring four minutes after half-time, Gus Mafuta’s deflected shot finding Jamal Fyfield on the edge of the six-yard box.

Josh Rees doubled the advantage 10 minutes later, running onto Tyrone Marsh’s flick and converting confidently.

