04 March 2023

Boreham Wood leave it late to beat Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2023

Boreham Wood scored twice in the final 10 minutes to keep their Vanarama National League promotion drive on course with a 2-0 win at Oldham.

Zak Brunt and Femi Ilesanmi had gone close during the first half for the visitors, who were looking for a third straight league win.

Brunt then saw a first-time effort hit the post on the hour mark, before midfielder Jack Payne finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute with a long-range effort.

Substitute Dennon Lewis made sure of victory when he nodded in a second in the final minute as the visitors moved into the play-off places.

