28 February 2023

Boreham Wood maintain momentum with home defeat of Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Boreham Wood kept up their push to break into the Vanarama National League play-off places with a 1-0 win over struggling Dorking.

Femi Ilesanmi needed only seven minutes to give the hosts the lead, rising to head Zak Brunt’s corner into the top left-hand corner.

He almost had a second moments later following a quick break but his shot was deflected wide.

Dorking went close with a Ryan Seager header early in the second half but could not find a leveller as they dropped into the relegation places.

