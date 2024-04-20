20 April 2024

Boreham Wood relegation confirmed after goalless draw with Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
20 April 2024

Boreham Wood were condemned to relegation after being held to a goalless draw by Ebbsfleet.

The Wood went close on four minutes when Jack Payne’s shot was deflected wide after a goalmouth scramble but posed little threat for the remainder of the first half.

Boreham Wood had the ball in the net just before the hour mark but referee Robert Massey-Ellis blew for a foul on Ebbsfleet keeper Mark Cousins.

Dominic Poleon pounced on a loose ball in the 63rd minute but Boreham Wood keeper Nathan Ashmore got down quickly to make the save.

Ben Chapman passed up a great chance to fire Ebbsfleet ahead five minutes from time, slicing wide with only Ashmore to beat after being set up by Poleon, and Ashmore pulled off a smart save to deny Dominic Samuel in the 89th minute.

