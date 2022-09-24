Boreham Wood share points with Yeovil to extend unbeaten run
Boreham Wood extended their unbeaten run to seven Vanarama National League matches after fighting back to draw 1-1 against Yeovil at Huish Park.
The Glovers, looking to end a four-game winless streak, took the lead five minutes before the break as Alex Fisher slotted home after Gime Toure’s shot was saved.
Boreham Wood equalised in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Jack Payne converted at the back post.
Yeovil threatened just before the hour when Sam Pearson saw his close-range effort saved by Nathan Ashmore, who also twice denied Fisher during the closing stages as the visitors held out.
