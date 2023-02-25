25 February 2023

Boreham Wood strike twice to secure overdue win against Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Two goals in two minutes saw Boreham Wood earn their first win in five games by beating Scunthorpe 2-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Tyrone Marsh had a chance for the Wood but his effort flew over the bar before Zak Brunt’s shot whistled past a post.

Aaron Chapman then made a fine save to stop a deflected effort from Lee Ndlovu before the Iron had a chance from a free-kick, but Nathan Ashmore saved Alfie Beestin’s header.

Boreham took a quickfire lead when Brunt played in Marsh, who fired home from the right-hand side of the area in the 64th minute.

They then added a second just two minutes later when Ndlovu took advantage of a backpass mistake from Scunthorpe and tapped the ball home.

