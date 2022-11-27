Boreham Wood’s FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers
Boreham Wood’s love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a place in the third round with a shock 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.
The National League outfit took the lead after 18 minutes when centre-back Will Evans got a touch on unmarked midfielder George Broadbent’s goal-bound 20-yard strike to help it past goalkeeper James Belshaw following Zak Brunt’s corner.
Broadbent sent a header against a post before Wood’s dominance was rewarded again as they doubled their advantage in the 30th minute when defender David Stephens headed past Belshaw, who had struggled to clear Femi Ilesanmi’s cross.
Rovers raised their game after the break as boss Joey Barton made four changes but the visitors, who reached the fifth round last season when they lost to Everton, stood firm and the final whistle was greeted by loud boos from home supporters and delirium among the 372 travelling fans.
