Borna Barisic believes Rangers can reel in Celtic’s seven-point lead

Borna Barisic does not believe Celtic’s seven-point lead at the top of the cinch Premiership makes them uncatchable.

The Light Blues alleviated some pressure on boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a 1-0 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday but the Hoops maintained their advantage with a 2-1 victory at Motherwell.

Rangers travel to Paisley on Saturday to face St Mirren in the last game before the break for the World Cup and Barisic insists that the gap at the top of the table, opened up after 14 fixtures, is not too big and their title hopes are still alive.

The Gers left-back said: “Too big? Nothing is too big. We have seen a lot of things and everything can change in just a few games.

“So I don’t think it’s too big. It’s not small, of course. But it’s not that big and I don’t think we need to say now, we are second and that’s it.

“That can change in two or three games. We play against them like three times more, right? Everything can change.

“This World Cup break will be good for us because players will come back and it will be much easier to play having a bigger and deeper squad.

“We have something like 10 players who are injured. A lot of them would play. When you miss that many players, it’s not easy. In one month, people will come back for sure and I think we’ll be much stronger.

“The most important thing was three points against Hearts. We knew how we finished the last game against St Johnstone (lost 2-1).

“In this position we are in right now, the most important thing is to take three points. That’s all that matters.

“We know our situation, that we are not in the best moment now. It was not the prettiest game for us, but when things are not going the best you need to fight and sometimes make it a little bit ugly, also. In the end, I think we deserved the points.”

While hoping Rangers can turn the title race around in their favour, Barisic can first look forward to the World Cup this month after being named in the Croatia squad for Qatar.

He said: “It’s one of the biggest dreams. What can I say? Because it’s the World Cup. You are representing your country, your family. That dream has come true.

“Also I’m very thankful to Rangers because they gave me the opportunity that if I play good here I can be called for the national team.

“I want to thank the staff, players and everyone around the club because they are a big part of this. And I will represent Rangers also, so I’m very happy and proud.”