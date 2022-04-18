Boss Steve Evans ‘can’t believe’ his Stevenage side failed to win at Scunthorpe

Stevenage boss Steve Evans admitted his side were made to pay for their profligacy as they were held to a 1-1 draw by already relegated Scunthorpe.

Boro had been on course for a third successive victory courtesy of Jamie Reid’s goal eight minutes into the second half, only for substitute Harry Bunn to salvage a point for the hosts in the 75th minute.

“I can’t believe we’ve not won the game. In the first half we had chance after chance, but we couldn’t take any of them,” said Evans, whose side are now four points ahead of second-bottom Oldham.

“Nothing changes in football, in that 1-0 is always a dangerous scoreline.

“You have to get the second goal and I think if we’d done that today, we’d have gone on to win the game comfortably.

“We had 23 efforts at goal and totally dominated the first half, but we missed a couple of good chances at 1-0.

“Scunthorpe were always going to create a chance and it was a fine finish, but if we’d have finished like that we’d have won the game handsomely.

“We had enough chances to win four games today and deserved to get the points, but we didn’t so we move on to the next game. We’re taking it one game at a time.”

Stevenage had been denied by home keeper Rory Watson three times in the first half, and defender Luke Matheson also cleared off the line, before Reid was allowed time and space in the box toturn and finally fire them ahead in the 53rd minute.

Yet their hopes of claiming a third straight triumph were dashed when Scunthorpe substitute Bunn smashed home a stunning first-time equaliser in the 75th minute – the Iron’s first goal in more than seven hours.

With the end of Scunthorpe’s 72-year stay in the Football League confirmed on Good Friday, boss Keith Hill is hoping his side can end a difficult season with a positive final few results.

“The result is insignificant at this moment in time, but a point is good for the lads,” he said.

“Even though in the first half we made one or two mistakes which could have led to Stevenage scoring, we had a few opportunities ourselves.

“We’re giving young players the opportunity to express themselves.

“You can have the best coaching in the world, but a game is 90 minutes where you really do learn about yourself.

“We’ve got three games remaining, and the priority now is to continue seeing some progress – let’s have a look at the players we’ve got.

“If you’ve got a footballing fortune, you can invest in ready-made players, but we’re not in that position, so we’ve got to put all our energy into developing players.”