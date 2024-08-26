26 August 2024

Boston register their first win of the season at York

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2024

Boston registered their first win of the season, with Jacob Hazel and Keaton Ward on target in a 2-0 victory at York.

Hazel broke the deadlock midway through the second half and substitute Ward added the Pilgrims’ second in the 87th minute.

York, who slipped to their first league defeat of the season, went close before the break when Ricky Aguiar’s shot from Cameron John’s cutback was well saved by Boston goalkeeper Cameron Gregory.

Home goalkeeper Harrison Male denied Hazel with a fine save in the 67th minute, but the Boston striker tapped home at the far post from Jordan Richards’ excellent cross two minutes later.

Ward wrapped up the points for the Pilgrims in the closing stages when he ran on to Pemi Aderoju’s through-ball and fired into the bottom corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More than 200 firefighters tackle massive blaze in East London

news

Bank Holiday Monday promises sunshine across the UK

news

Woman, 32, critical in hospital after three stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

news