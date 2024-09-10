10 September 2024

Bottom side Ebbsfleet remain winless after goalless stalemate with Aldershot

10 September 2024

Ebbsfleet remain without a win in the National League this season after a goalless draw at home to Aldershot.

Despite six defeats in seven games, the Fleet made a bright start and Rakish Bingham forced visiting goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst into a save, with Toby Edser firing the rebound over.

Dewhurst also saved well from a Jim Kellerman free-kick with Ebbsfleet stopper Mark Cousins tipping Oliver Scott’s effort round a post.

Cousins thwarted Josh Barrett and Hady Ghandour too as bottom side Ebbsfleet picked up only their second point despite now going five games without a goal.

