Bournemouth boost as Jefferson Lerma wins appeal against red card
Jefferson Lerma will be available for Bournemouth’s next three games after winning his claim of wrongful dismissal.
Colombian midfielder Lerma was sent off in the 25th minute of the 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Luton on Saturday for leading with an arm in an aerial challenge with Hatters defender Tom Lockyer.
A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “Jefferson Lerma will be available for AFC Bournemouth’s next three fixtures following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.
“The midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during a fixture against Luton Town FC in the EFL Championship on Saturday (16/01/21).”
Referee David Webb sent Lerma off at the Vitality Stadium after an incident which left Lockyer with a cut that required heavy bandaging.
Cherries boss Jason Tindall was livid about the red card, saying after the game: “I thought it was an outrageous decision.
“I think everyone that would have seen it would agree with that. I can’t believe the referee would come to that conclusion.
“It was a pivotal moment. Jeff’s gone up for a header, one of their lads has knocked him off balance and he caught him with his trailing arm.
“When a decision is that blatantly wrong, you can’t help but be angry and even at half-time the lads couldn’t believe the decision.”
Lerma is now available for Bournemouth’s league game at Derby on Tuesday, as well as the FA Cup fourth-round home tie with Crawley and the Championship visit to Reading.