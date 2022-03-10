Bournemouth boss Scott Parker charged with using improper language
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been charged with using improper language during his side’s 2-1 loss at Preston.
Parker and Cherries defender Adam Smith were both sent off from the bench in the aftermath of Emil Riis Jakobsen’s 89th-minute winner for the hosts on Saturday.
A statement from an FA spokesperson said: “Scott Parker has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following AFC Bournemouth’s EFL Championship game against Preston North End FC on Saturday 5 March 2022.
“It is alleged that the manager’s language was abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper during the 90th minute of the game and he has until Monday 14 March 2022 to respond.”
