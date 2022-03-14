14 March 2022

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker to serve a one-match touchline ban

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been given a one-match touchline ban after admitting using abusive language during his side’s defeat at Preston earlier this month.

Parker was sent off in the last minute of his side’s 2-1 defeat, and will miss Tuesday’s Championship clash with Reading as well as receiving a £2,000 fine.

Bournemouth said in a statement: “The manager admitted that his language during the 90th minute of their EFL Championship game against Preston North End on Saturday 5 March 2022 was abusive, insulting, and improper, and he also accepted the standard penalty.

“As a result, Parker will be absent from the touchline for tomorrow’s game against Reading.”

