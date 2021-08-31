Bournemouth sign striker Jamal Lowe from Championship rivals Swansea

Jamal Lowe has left Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:09pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
Bournemouth have announced the signing of striker Jamal Lowe from Championship rivals Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who netted 14 goals for the Swans last season, has joined the Cherries on a three-year deal.

Lowe told the club’s official website: “I’m over the moon to be here at this big club and I am buzzing to get started.

“It’s gone really quickly. The last 24 hours I have had lots of phone calls and to finally be here at Bournemouth is surreal.

“The manager, the size of the club and the style of play. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Bournemouth later announced the arrival of midfielder Ryan Christie from Celtic.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has joined Scott Parker’s side on a three-year deal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Ryan.

“He was being courted by a number of Premier League clubs, so it is a huge coup to have signed him.”

