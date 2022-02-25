25 February 2022

Bournemouth welcome back players after enforced break

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

Bournemouth return to action for the first time in a fortnight when they host Stoke.

The Cherries saw games with Nottingham Forest and Swansea called off due to Storm Eunice and their lead over third-placed QPR cut to two points.

The enforced break has enabled some players to return to fitness, with Ethan Laird in contention for a debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jefferson Lerma will be out of action again due to suspension, however.

Michael O’Neill has promised changes to his Stoke side.

The Potters slipped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Luton in midweek – their third game without a win – and O’Neill looks set to change things up.

O’Neill told BBC Radio Stoke after the game against Luton: “I imagine there will be changes to the team at the weekend, because that, especially in the second half, was nowhere near good enough.”

Harry Souttar, Mario Vrancic and Abdallah Sima, who has returned to the Potters after a spell with parent club Brighton, are set to remain on the casualty list.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news