Bournemouth without Junior Stanislas for play-off semi-final first leg

Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas will miss the start of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs
By NewsChain Sport
13:05pm, Sun 16 May 2021
Bournemouth remain without Junior Stanislas for the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Brentford.

Winger Stanislas missed last weekend’s loss to Stoke due to a slight hamstring strain and is not yet ready to return.

Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate, who has no fresh selection concerns, said there is a chance Stanislas could be available for the second leg on Saturday.

Midfielder Lewis Cook is a long-term absentee due to a knee problem.

Brentford could recall fit-again defender Rico Henry.

The full-back has not played since February due to a hamstring issue but is in contention to feature now he is back in training.

Manager Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns following a final-day win at Bristol City.

Josh Dasilva (muscle) and Henrik Dalsgaard (knee) are missing for the Bees.

