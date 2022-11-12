Brace apiece for Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin sees Oxford to Port Vale win
Billy Bodin and Matty Taylor both hit doubles as improving Oxford destroyed Port Vale 4-0 for their biggest win of the season.
The U’s were back to their best as they registered only a third home league win this campaign in extending their recent unbeaten run to five matches.
Bodin opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a clinical first-time finish after Aidan Stone could only parry Marcus McGuane’s blistering drive.
Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood then made a stunning save to deny Vale an equaliser, tipping Ellis Harrison’s far-post header onto the bar, with Mal Benning firing his follow-up effort wide.
A just onside Taylor doubled the lead in the 27th minute, knocking in Marcus Browne’s cross-shot for, remarkably, his first league goal of the campaign.
Harrison headed wide as the Valiants tried to respond at the start of the second half.
But Bodin struck a sweet left-footed shot to make it 3-0 on 63 minutes, and three minutes later Taylor headed in James Henry’s free kick for Oxford’s fourth.
