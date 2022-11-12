12 November 2022

Brace apiece for Matty Taylor and Billy Bodin sees Oxford to Port Vale win

12 November 2022

Billy Bodin and Matty Taylor both hit doubles as improving Oxford destroyed Port Vale 4-0 for their biggest win of the season.

The U’s were back to their best as they registered only a third home league win this campaign in extending their recent unbeaten run to five matches.

Bodin opened the scoring on 10 minutes with a clinical first-time finish after Aidan Stone could only parry Marcus McGuane’s blistering drive.

Oxford keeper Simon Eastwood then made a stunning save to deny Vale an equaliser, tipping Ellis Harrison’s far-post header onto the bar, with Mal Benning firing his follow-up effort wide.

A just onside Taylor doubled the lead in the 27th minute, knocking in Marcus Browne’s cross-shot for, remarkably, his first league goal of the campaign.

Harrison headed wide as the Valiants tried to respond at the start of the second half.

But Bodin struck a sweet left-footed shot to make it 3-0 on 63 minutes, and three minutes later Taylor headed in James Henry’s free kick for Oxford’s fourth.

