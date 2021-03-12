Brad Lyons and Nat Knight-Percival remain on sidelines for Morecambe
Morecambe will still be without Brad Lyons and Nat Knight-Percival for the visit of Newport.
Lyons still has another two or three weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but scans showed the problem is not as bad as first feared.
Knight-Percival has ankle ligament damage and has missed the last four games.
The Shrimps are looking to make it four successive League Two home wins as they remain in play-off contention.
Newport boss Michael Flynn is remaining guarded over Ryan Haynes’ injury.
The wing-back missed Tuesday’s win over Bradford with an unspecified problem and Flynn has opted against giving any details on it or whether he would be fit for the Morecambe game.
Flynn has no other injuries to contend with as the Exiles try to continue their own promotion push.
Luke Gambin could be available after missing the last two games.