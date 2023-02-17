Brad Lyons determined to help Kilmarnock kick on ahead of Hibernian trip

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons is looking to kick on after helping the team to their first away win in more than five months during his first 90 minutes of the season.

Lyons made just his second start of the campaign last weekend but helped Killie to a 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Dundee United to set up a quarter-final tie at Inverness.

Killie won away against Fraserburgh, Montrose and Hearts in the League Cup but they have only collected two cinch Premiership points on the road this season.

Lyons is determined to experience that Tannadice feeling and further reward the away fans when Killie face Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

The former St Mirren player said: “On a personal level it was really good to get 90 minutes under my belt, help the team and get through to the next round.

“We always love a cup run, we got that feeling of Hampden Park in the semi-final of the League Cup and we want to do that again in the Scottish Cup.

“Like any team if you win a game, the week after you are all confident and positive and we can’t wait for Saturday now.

“We want to push our league form on now, especially away from home.

“It’s big confidence boost that we have shown we can win away from home not just as players but the travelling support, we really wanted to do it for them.

“The fans at Tannadice were incredible for us, they really kicked us on. You feel tired in the last 10-15 minutes but they are singing in the stands and the atmosphere really did kick us on.

“We wanted to do it for them because Livingston away wasn’t good enough and we still brought a great support so Saturday was a great booster.”