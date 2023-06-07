07 June 2023

Brad Lyons signs new deal at Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
07 June 2023

Brad Lyons has signed a new two-year deal at Kilmarnock after helping the club escape relegation.

The Northern Ireland midfielder made 15 cinch Premiership appearances last season and scored in the decisive 3-1 win over Ross County on the final day, after coming into the team for the equally important 3-0 win at Dundee United days earlier.

The 26-year-old former Coleraine, Blackburn, St Mirren and Morecambe player told Killie’s website: “I love the club and community, so it was easy for me to re-sign.

“Towards the end of the season I think that I showed my true self, so I’m really glad the club offered me a new deal. The manager’s message to me is to try and be more consistent with playing levels.

“I’ve now shown what I’m worth, so that’s the level I need to hit every week.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pope Francis set to undergo surgery

world news

Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires continue to rage

world news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 7

news