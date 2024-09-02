Brad Young moves from TNS to Saudi club Al-Orobah in record-breaking deal

The New Saints striker Brad Young has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah for a record Welsh Premier League transfer fee of around £190,000.

Young was Welsh football’s leading scorer last season with 22 goals and helped TNS secure a historic place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

A club statement read: “The New Saints FC can confirm the permanent transfer of striker Brad Young to Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah in a record-breaking transfer deal.

“Last year’s JD Cymru Premier player of the season and golden boot winner departs Park Hall for a fee of 250,000 dollars (£190,000) with potential future add-ons.

“The deal is a record for the largest transfer fee received by a club in Welsh domestic football.”

Announcing the deal on its official X account, the Saudi club said: “Brad Young, welcome to Al-Orobah stronghold.

“Al-Orobah officially completes the contracting procedures with England U21 striker Brad Young (21 years old) for one season to represent the first team in the Saudi Roshen League.”

Young told the official TNS website: “I’d like to thank The New Saints for the opportunity to develop as a player. I wish the club, staff and fans all the best for the future.”

Head coach Craig Harrison said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for Brad. I think his signing has been beneficial for both parties.

“He’s done fantastically well for us, and he’s now got another opportunity to try and better himself.

“Not only that, but the club has also received a really good transfer fee for him so I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Young joins former Premier League trio Kurt Zouma, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jean Michael Seri at Al-Orobah, who have lost their opening two Saudi Pro League games.

The former Aston Villa academy graduate was 17 when he was randomly attacked in a Solihull park in May 2020 and suffered a 12cm knife wound.

Young needed an operation and three blood transfusions to survive, telling the PA news agency in July: “As I was lying there I was asking whether I could play football again.”

After loan spells at Ayr and Carlisle, Young joined TNS in September 2023 and his goals helped them become the first JD Cymru Premier side to reach the group stage of a European competition.

TNS start those fixtures away to Italian giants Fiorentina on October 3 and also play FC Astana (Kazakhstan), Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland), Djurgarden (Sweden), Panathinaikos (Greece) and NK Celje (Slovenia) before Christmas.