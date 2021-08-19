Brad Young set for home debut as Carlisle host Leyton Orient

Brad Young (left) has signed on loan from Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:37pm, Thu 19 Aug 2021
On-loan Aston Villa striker Brad Young could make his home debut for Carlisle in the Sky Bet League Two clash against Leyton Orient.

Young, 18, came off the bench for the closing stages of the midweek 0-0 draw at Port Vale, and Blues boss Chris Beech may decide to fast-track him into the starting XI.

Summer signing Zach Clough is fit following a hamstring problem and was a second-half substitute on Tuesday night, so could feature again.

Midfielder Danny Devine is stepping up his recovery from a muscular problem, and could come into the squad for the first time since the latter stages of pre-season.

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett has brought in Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Norwich.

The 18-year-old striker will provide attacking cover and could come straight into the side.

Jackett confirmed forward Paul Smyth is expected to miss out again as he manages his return from injury during pre-season, but Harry Smith may be involved.

Centre-back Adam Thompson is continuing his rehabilitation from a broken ankle, while goalkeeper Sam Sargeant has joined Barnet on a two-month loan.

