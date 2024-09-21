21 September 2024

Bradford and AFC Wimbledon share points from stalemate at Valley Parade

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Bradford and AFC Wimbledon battled out a hard-fought goalless draw at Valley Parade.

Tyreik Wright fired a half-volley straight at Wimbledon keeper Owen Goodman before the visitors blew a good chance, James Tilley shooting well over after Omar Bugiel found him unmarked in the box.

Bradford produced some neat build-up play but could not break down Wimbledon’s defence.

Their best opportunities both fell to centre half Cheick Diabate. Goodman pulled off a comfortable save from his header and then turned away a fierce shot from the defender right on half-time.

Tilley played Matty Stevens through on Bradford’s goal but Alex Pattison tracked back to block. Stevens then had an effort ruled out for offside.

Tilley had a shot blocked by Jack Shepherd as Wimbledon posed more of a threat before Goodman was tested again by Richie Smallwood.

Wimbledon were so unlucky when Myles Hippolyte’s shot hit a post, ran along the line and bounced against the other post but somehow stayed out.

Joe Pigott’s header landed on top of the bar as neither team could find a breakthrough.

