Bradford boss Derek Adams: Referees should be made to face the press

Bradford manager Derek Adams believes referees should face the media after matches to explain their decisions.

Adams was speaking after Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green earned a 1-1 draw and maintained their unbeaten away record – eight away matches undefeated – with a disputed equaliser at Valley Parade.

Leading scorer Andy Cook put Bradford in front in the 10th minute with a header from Elliot Watt’s corner and might have scored two more before half-time after seeing goalkeeper Luke McGee block his header on the line and then shoot wide after Watt’s free-kick was blocked.

Forest Green hit back strongly after the interval and equalised in the 55th minute when substitute Jake Young burst through the Bradford defence to score as the home players claimed Alex Gilliead had been fouled in the build-up.

Tyne and Wear referee Marc Edwards brushed aside the protests and booked Bradford captain Richard O’Donnell for protesting.

Adams declined to comment on the incident, other than to say “it looked like a foul on one of our players” and adding “free speech is null and void”, making the point that managers are not allowed to criticise match officials.

He added: “I have to come out and face the press, as do the players. I hope we get to a position when referees are accountable for their decisions.”

Adams was pleased with Bradford’s performance despite being held to a draw after losing their half-time lead.

He said: “Forest Green are one of the big-hitters in this division, but I thought we were fabulous and should have had two or three goals by half-time.

“Forest Green shut up shop after their equaliser and were playing for fouls and I thought we were better than them man-for-man. The players were tremendous. They are getting better week-by-week and the chances we created were good.

“Andy Cook’s header from the corner was excellent and he could have scored a second or a third.

“We gave away an equaliser which was disappointing and we should have dealt with it better, but it doesn’t take away from our performance. We were the better team over the 90 minutes.”

Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards said: “We were pleased overall. Bradford came at us and I was disappointed with the goal they scored from a set piece. That’s the first goal we have conceded from a set piece this season.

“I was pleased with the reaction in the second half. It is something I looked from from the team. Bradford continued to create chances but we showed good control of the ball. We have some good players and we have changes we can make.

“I was delighted for Jake Young. He works very hard and that’s the third goal he has scored this season. He deserved that.

“The second-half performance was very good. A draw was a fair result. We take a point and move on.”