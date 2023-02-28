Bradford boss Mark Hughes sets his sights on automatic promotion

Bradford boss Mark Hughes set his sights on automatic promotion after his side’s 2-0 win at Gillingham.

The former Wales manager was thrilled with the way in-form striker Andy Cook sealed the three points, after skipper Richie Smallwood had headed the visitors in front.

Bradford are now four points off third-placed Carlisle having played a game fewer, and look to be in the hunt following an impressive display against a side who had won their last three.

Hughes knows there is still a long way to go, however, with six points separating third from eighth.

He said: “We’ve got a game in hand over most of the teams in and around us; if we win that we’ll be just off the automatics.

“There is a huge group of teams still involved – they have the same ambitions as us, so we won’t worry about them.

“You have to go into each game with the same positive mindset, regardless of the opposition. I’m pleased with the mentality tonight.”

And Hughes was delighted to see his players were in the right frame of mind to deal with Gillingham’s physical challenge.

“Gillingham have been on a good run and you have to step up to meet their challenges head on,” he said.

“We played well at the weekend (against Doncaster) but tonight required a different type of performance – I think I enjoyed this one more.

“We had to do the physical side of the game right. We’ve matched up against a direct and aerial team this evening.”

Cook scored the Bantams’ second goal to bring his league tally for the season to 18, and his superb dinked finish just after half-time was his fifth in his last six games.

Hughes said: “It was a great goal. He keeps on surprising us with those finishes. It wasn’t an easy chance but credit to him for the way he took it.

“Hopefully he keeps in this vein of form and hits the targets he’s set himself.”

Meanwhile, Gillingham boss Neil Harris was far from happy with his team’s defensive performance.

Harris said: “I’ve got to be honest – I had a few choice words with the players. We have set better standards than we showed today without the ball.

“We have showed better habits on the pitch in the last eight games than we did today. I have left my players with no uncertainty as to what I expect.

“If you can’t win games because you’re not creating the chances, then don’t give the opposition a leg up. At least make them work for their goals.

“That’s now gone, I’ll put tonight’s performance to one side and we’ll focus on Saturday at Harrogate.”