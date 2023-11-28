Bradford claim back-to-back wins under new boss Graham Alexander
Bradford made it back-to-back League Two wins under new boss Graham Alexander with a 3-0 away win at struggling Forest Green.
Goals from Matt Platt, Andy Cook, and Jamie Walker sealed victory before Ash Taylor was given a straight red card for the visitors in second-half stoppage-time.
Bradford led early on through Platt after he glanced home an Ash Taylor header back across the goal following a clever corner routine.
Bantams forward Cook was sent tumbling by Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor in the penalty area soon after and sent goalkeeper James Belshaw the wrong way with the resulting spot-kick after 21 minutes.
Forest Green’s Tyrese Omotoye squandered a golden opportunity after the break after he anticipated a short back pass but he dragged his effort wide of the far post.
Callum Jones hit the crossbar for he hosts before Walker made it three as he slotted home a loose ball following some neat build-up on the Bradford right.
Taylor was given his marching order in stoppage-time for a professional foul as Olly Sully was through on goal but it was the visitors who took home the points.
