Bradford end Kian Harratt’s loan after his fine for hare coursing
On-loan Bradford forward Kian Harratt has returned to parent club Huddersfield after being fined for hare coursing.
The 20-year-old striker and two others were convicted of daytime poaching after appearing at Beverley Magistrates Court last month, with Harratt fined £830 and ordered to pay £150 in costs, plus a victim surcharge of £83.
Hare coursing, where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares, has been illegal in the UK since 2005.
Bradford said on Thursday that Harratt would not be involved in their FA Cup game against Harrogate this weekend, but have since confirmed his loan spell has come to an end.
A statement on the club’s website said: “On-loan forward Kian Harratt has today returned to Huddersfield Town, with immediate effect.
“Bradford City AFC has been working alongside Harratt’s parent club after reports surfaced concerning the 20-year-old this week.
“The club will be providing no further comment.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox