Bradford held to goalless draw by Oldham at Valley Parade

By NewsChain Sport
17:26pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
Bradford and Oldham cancelled each other out in a goalless draw at Valley Parade.

It was the fourth meeting between the clubs this season, Oldham having beaten Bradford in the three previous matches – in the League, FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

The Bantams have now gained only two points from their last four matches having won their previous five.

Bradford began brightly and Danny Rowe, who joined them from Oldham in the January transfer window, tested keeper Laurie Walker with a 25-yard shot in the ninth minute.

However, the visitors then took charge with a series of dangerous attacks, which caused the Bradford defence some anxious moments.

Leading scorer Conor McAleny latched on to a through pass in the 24th minute and unleashed a fierce shot which Richard O’Donnell managed to block at the near post. O’Donnell also saved another shot from McAleny and one from Davis Keillor-Dunn as Oldham continued to look the more threatening side.

Oldham continued to pose danger in the second half with McAleny and Harry Clarke going close while O’Donnell twice saved from substitute Dylan Bahamboula, the second effort a 25-yard free-kick

Bradford’s best effort was a sharp shot on the turn in the 73rd minute from Charles Vernam, which Walker dived to save.

