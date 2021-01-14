Bradford loan Middlesbrough striker Rumarn Burrell

Bradford have signed Rumarn Burrell from Middlesbrough
Bradford have signed Rumarn Burrell from Middlesbrough (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:19pm, Thu 14 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bradford have signed Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old becomes the Bantams’ fourth capture of the transfer widow following the arrivals of Will Huffer, Jordan Stevens and Niall Canavan.

Burrell made his Boro debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup third-round loss at Brentford, having moved to the Riverside Stadium from Grimsby in the summer of 2019.

“I have a lot of experience in the under-23s but am desperate to play first-team football and be a part of Bradford City, so feel I have made the right decision,” he told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website.

“This is my first loan move and will be a challenge, but I feel ready and am looking forward to hopefully scoring some goals.”

Interim City boss Mark Trueman, whose side host Crawley on Saturday, added: “He is fast and direct with an eye for goal, which are all things we are desperate to bring to the side.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bradford

PA