Bradford loan Middlesbrough striker Rumarn Burrell
Bradford have signed Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old becomes the Bantams’ fourth capture of the transfer widow following the arrivals of Will Huffer, Jordan Stevens and Niall Canavan.
Burrell made his Boro debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup third-round loss at Brentford, having moved to the Riverside Stadium from Grimsby in the summer of 2019.
“I have a lot of experience in the under-23s but am desperate to play first-team football and be a part of Bradford City, so feel I have made the right decision,” he told the Sky Bet League Two club’s website.
“This is my first loan move and will be a challenge, but I feel ready and am looking forward to hopefully scoring some goals.”
Interim City boss Mark Trueman, whose side host Crawley on Saturday, added: “He is fast and direct with an eye for goal, which are all things we are desperate to bring to the side.”