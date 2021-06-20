Bradford sign former Salford man Oscar Threlkeld
Bradford have signed former Salford player Oscar Threlkeld on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old, who is equally at home in a number of positions, is the third new player to be added under new boss Derek Adams.
Threlkeld played for Adams at Plymouth, with whom he earned promotion in 2017, before spending the last two seasons with Salford.
Threlkeld told Bradford’s official website: “I am very happy. This is a massive club and gives me a new challenge to focus on.
“The way the club is looking forward towards promotions – and back where it is supposed to be – was a big attraction because, in my eyes, we belong in the Championship.
“We all know the gaffer wants to play good football, and that he is a winner. You just have to look at his CV to see that, and he can certainly get the best out of me.”