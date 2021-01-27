Bradford sign striker Andy Cook on loan from Mansfield
Bradford have announced the loan signing of Mansfield striker Andy Cook.
The 30-year-old, who scored against the Bantams earlier this season, has joined City until the end of the campaign.
Cook told Bradford’s official website: “I am over the moon to be here. As soon as I heard there was interest from Bradford City, I knew exactly what I wanted to do.
“It is not every day you get a call from a club like this one so, for me, it was impossible to turn down.
“We are on a good run of form at the moment so I want to come in, play games and score goals – to help us keep climbing the table.”
City’s joint-interim managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars added: “Andy is another player we have had eyes on for a while, and another acquisition we are very pleased with.
“He adds more experience to our forward line, and carries a real presence and goal-scoring threat as our newest recruit in attack.
“His record across the EFL is an impressive one, and he is sure to bring even more healthy competition to our side.
“We are looking forward to getting him out on the grass for us and seeing what he can do in a Bradford City shirt.”