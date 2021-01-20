Bradford win race for Oldham striker Danny Rowe
Bradford have beaten off strong competition to sign Oldham striker Danny Rowe for an undisclosed fee.
The 30-year-old, who has scored eight goals for Latics this season, has joined the Bantams an on initial 18-month contract.
Rowe told City’s official website: “I am very happy to be here, at what is a massive club at this level.
“I got the call and was desperate to get the deal done and signed. I am concentrated on climbing up the table with Bradford City.
“I have joined to score goals and win games. I cannot wait to get going and am here to stay and be successful.”
City’s interim manager Mark Trueman, added: “Danny is a player we are really excited to have through the door as the latest of our January recruits in the forward department.
“He has been on our radar since long before the window opened and turned down several other offers from across the division to be here.
“As well as experience and professionalism, Danny brings a real goal-scoring threat to our frontline – which we have already seen a lot of this season.
“He was desperate to join Bradford City, and we are certainly looking forward to seeing him hopefully score plenty of goals for us.”