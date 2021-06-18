Bradford win the race to sign former Scunthorpe forward Abo Eisa

Bradford have won the race to sign ex-Scunthorpe forward Abo Eisa.

The 25-year-old, formerly of Shrewsbury, has joined the Bantams on a two-year deal.

Eisa told Bradford’s official website: “I am excited about the project being built here. I cannot wait to get started and am delighted to have got the deal done.

“This club has shown a lot of ambition by bringing Derek Adams in. We want to get promoted, as the gaffer has said in his press conferences. I like that kind of expectation and want to be part of something special.

“I have spoken to him a couple of times and he has said all the things I want to hear. I want to play games and do well for the team and my relationship with him has got off to a great start.”

City boss Derek Adams added: “We are very excited to be welcoming Abo to Valley Parade and cannot wait to see him in action – which I am sure our supporters will echo.

“He is a very approachable and pleasant person, as well as being a footballer with bags of ability. As soon as I came here and we knew he would be available, we moved quickly to try and sign him.

“There were a fair few clubs chasing him, to my knowledge, so the fact he has decided to take the next steps of his career at Bradford City fills me with encouragement and shows what we are trying to build here.”