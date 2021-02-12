Bradford’s clash with Salford postponed due to frozen pitch

By NewsChain Sport
15:02pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Bradford’s League Two match against Salford on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Valley Parade.

The Bantams were forced to call the game off after a pitch inspection on Friday afternoon deemed the pitch unsafe for use.

Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks, said: “We have made every effort to ensure tomorrow’s game could have happened, with the pitch covered and heating devices brought in to battle the frost.

“Our ground staff, who have worked through the night – and tirelessly over the course of the week – deserve a great deal of credit for everything they have done, in going beyond the call of duty.

“Unfortunately, our efforts have proven futile, and the weather looks set to worsen still over the next 24 hours. Not only does this wipe out tomorrow, it sadly brings too much doubt into play for a potential Sunday rearrangement.”

