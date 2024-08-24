24 August 2024

Bradley Stevenson salvages point for Solihull against Braintree

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Bradley Stevenson salvaged a point for Solihull in a 1-1 draw with Braintree in the National League.

Braintree took an early lead in the seventh minute when Kyrell Lisbie tucked the ball home into the bottom corner.

Lucas Covolan made a string of good saves to deny the Moors, including a great stop from Conor Wilkinson’s effort and made a comfortable catch from Matty Warburton’s strike after the break.

Bradley Stevenson earned a point for Solihull with a late equaliser in the 81st minute, firing home after having his initial shot cleared off the goalline.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news