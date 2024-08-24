Bradley Stevenson salvages point for Solihull against Braintree
Bradley Stevenson salvaged a point for Solihull in a 1-1 draw with Braintree in the National League.
Braintree took an early lead in the seventh minute when Kyrell Lisbie tucked the ball home into the bottom corner.
Lucas Covolan made a string of good saves to deny the Moors, including a great stop from Conor Wilkinson’s effort and made a comfortable catch from Matty Warburton’s strike after the break.
Bradley Stevenson earned a point for Solihull with a late equaliser in the 81st minute, firing home after having his initial shot cleared off the goalline.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox