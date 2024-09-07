07 September 2024

Braintree and Woking play out National League stalemate

07 September 2024

Braintree and Woking played out a goalless draw in their Vanarama National League match at the RBMC stadium.

Town, who came up last season via the National League South play-offs, made a positive start, with Chay Cooper’s 25-yard volley saved by William Jaaskelainen.

Cardinals forward Charley Kendall saw his lobbed effort drop straight to Braintree goalkeeper Lucas Covolan as a cagey first half remained deadlocked.

Braintree – who had drawn their previous three league games, with the last two also goalless – went close to breaking the deadlock late on, but a 20-yard effort from Marley Marshall-Miranda flew over.

