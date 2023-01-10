Brandon Thomas-Asante banned for three matches after Chesterfield incident
West Brom forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct.
The 24-year-old was retrospectively handed the punishment by the FA following the 3-3 draw in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Chesterfield.
The incident took place in stoppage time of the encounter and the club said they have chosen not to appeal against the decision.
Thomas-Asante will be forced to sit out the replay against the non-league Spireites and Sky Bet Championship clashes with Luton and Burnley.
