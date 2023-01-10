Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, is suspended for the next three matches (Joe Giddens/PA)
10 January 2023

Brandon Thomas-Asante banned for three matches after Chesterfield incident

By NewsChain Sport
10 January 2023

West Brom forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has been handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

The 24-year-old was retrospectively handed the punishment by the FA following the 3-3 draw in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Chesterfield.

The incident took place in stoppage time of the encounter and the club said they have chosen not to appeal against the decision.

Thomas-Asante will be forced to sit out the replay against the non-league Spireites and Sky Bet Championship clashes with Luton and Burnley.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry hopes Archie and Lili will bond with royals despite bombshell memoir

news

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

news

First UK rocket launch ends in failure after suffering ‘anomaly’

news