Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan agrees to join Port Vale
Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has agreed to join Port Vale days after his heroic efforts to drag Torquay back into the Football League.
The League Two club has announced that “an agreement has been reached” with the 30-year-old, who joined the Gulls during the summer of 2019 and made 53 appearances, the last of them in Sunday’s dramatic National League play-off final defeat by Hartlepool.
Manager Darrell Clarke told Vale’s official website: “Lucas had a very good season with Torquay and has earned his right to move up the ladder.
“He is hungry to prove he’s a league-level player and we feel he has all the attributes to succeed at this level.”
Covolan, who began his career with Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro and represented Brazil at Under-20s level, initially joined non-league Whitehawk after moving to England and had spells with Lewes and Worthing before heading for Plainmoor.
His header in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Ashton Gate on Sunday took Hartlepool to extra-time, after which he saved the first two spots-kicks he faced in a penalty shoot-out which the north-east side eventually won 5-4.