Brendan Rodgers delighted with Celtic’s preparation for the new season

Brendan Rodgers declared Celtic’s pre-season tour of the United States had been the perfect preparation for his side’s title defence after they rounded off the trip with a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The Scottish champions followed up wins over DC United and Manchester City with another four-goal showing in Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, the home of the Fighting Irish American football team.

Matt O’Riley opened the scoring with a precise finish before setting up Kyogo Furuhashi for a tap-in.

Luis Palma added a third after Celtic won the ball back high up the pitch with some coordinated pressing and the winger then sent Mikey Johnston in behind to make it four.

A late penalty deprived Celtic of a clean sheet but that took little away from Rodgers’ feeling of satisfaction as his side gear up for next Sunday’s William Hill Premiership opener at home to Kilmarnock.

“We still have another good week’s work before we arrive into there but this preparation phase over the last 12 days has gone as well as it possibly could have done,” he told Celtic TV.

“Players looking sharp, looking fit, looking intense, and then the quality of the football to score the goals. We have scored 12 goals in three games and two of those against really high-quality opponents.

“So we are in a really good place. Now, get back safely and prepare for flag day.”

Despite losing loan players Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo and not adding any outfield players to their squad other than getting Johnston back from West Brom, Celtic have carried on from where they left off at the end of last season, when they won 11 of their last 12 games to clinch the double.

Rodgers was delighted with the intensity his side brought to the friendly matches.

“I know that big teams don’t want to lose games whether it’s pre-season or not,” he said.

“In the performances we had what you’d want from a top team – we had structure, talent in the team and then you have work.

“That mentality to work and run with talent and structure gives you a great chance.

“I look at Kyogo’s goal, we made about 23-24 passes – to have that confidence and personality and wait for the moment.

“Across the board I am really, really happy with the performances. And with the younger guys coming into the game there was no difference, they pressed the game, they harassed the opponent and then showed their quality when we had the ball.”

There were a couple of fitness issues to arise from the game. Nicolas Kuhn was left out because of a back strain and Daizen Maeda went off with a knee knock, but both wide players are expected to be fit to face Killie.