Brendan Rodgers departs as Leicester manager after Foxes slide into bottom three
Leicester have parted company with manager Brendan Rodgers as they look to maintain their Premier League status.
The Foxes dropped into the bottom three after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Crystal Palace, which extended their winless run to six games.
Rodgers, who recently celebrated four years in charge at the King Power, delivered two top-five finishes in the Premier League and the club’s first ever FA Cup success in 2021, but leaves by mutual consent.
