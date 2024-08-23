Brendan Rodgers: I haven’t spoken to Kyogo Furuhashi about Man City gossip
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has not spoken to Kyogo Furuhashi about the “gossip” linking the Japanese forward to Manchester City.
Rodgers was asked if he would welcome interest in the 29-year-old, who is set to return from a shoulder problem for Sunday’s game against St Mirren amid reports he is on a shortlist of potential targets for the English champions.
“Not really, but naturally it comes and we just deal with it,” Rodgers said. “But there’s been nothing from Man City. It’s obviously rumour and gossip.
“I haven’t spoken to him directly on that. If I was speaking to every player around gossip and speculation, I would be 24 hours a day. It’s of no interest to me, my focus is very much here with Celtic and preparing the team for the game at the weekend.
“Most importantly for me is he is now back feeling comfortable on the grass. He has been brilliant in training the last couple of days and he will be available for the weekend.”
