Brendan Rodgers now seeing ‘power and unpredictability’ he demands from Celtic

Brendan Rodgers believes in-form Celtic are now starting to reflect the vision he had for the team when he first returned for his second spell in charge last summer.

The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title last year but struggled to reach the level of performance the manager hoped for on a consistent basis for most of the campaign.

However, they have started the current season in scintillating form, with Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Rangers making it five wins on the spin in all competitions with 15 goals scored and just one conceded.

“From an attacking perspective we are playing now how I would want us to be,” manager Rodgers said in an interview with Celtic TV. “When I first came in, I said to the team I wanted this team identity over the course of three years to develop into a team with power, speed, creativity and unpredictability, and that’s what I’m starting to see now within the team.

“But there are still elements we can be better in, for example that ruthlessness so that we can take more of the opportunities we’re creating and make the scoreline even greater.”

Rodgers has been buoyed by the calibre of the players Celtic attracted in summer transfer window, with Auston Trusty, Alex Valle, Luke McCowan and Arne Engels all added to his squad in the last few days before the deadline. The manager feels the strength in depth he has acquired will aid their prospects of maintaining their domestic dominance while they also try to make an impact in the Champions League.

“I just think it adds real competition and strength to the squad,” Rodgers said of his recent recruitment drive. “It means we can hopefully be intense and competitive for as long periods of the games as we can.

“We’re going to be playing 55 to 60 games and it’s very difficult to ask a team to play with that intensity for 95-plus minutes of a game and still be at that level but five subs in the modern games gives you that chance to change and if you’re bringing in real quality from the bench, that can hopefully help them maintain their level.

“All the players have had a lovely introduction in the last week, straight into a Celtic v Rangers game where they’ll get the feeling of Celtic very quickly, and that will give them a great springboard going forward.”