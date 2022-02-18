Brendan Rodgers praises professional Leicester performance against Randers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saluted “a job well done” by his players after they beat Danish outfit Randers 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie.

The Foxes took the lead at the King Power Stadium through a 23rd-minute Wilfred Ndidi effort before the visitors sprung a surprise by equalising in the 45th minute via captain Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati.

Harvey Barnes put Rodgers’ men back in front four minutes after the break and Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added finishes in the 55th and 74th minutes respectively as Leicester secured an ultimately comfortable victory to take into next Thursday’s second leg.

Rodgers, whose side are vying for a place in the last 16 of this competition after coming third in their Europa League group, said: “I thought it was a very good performance.

“We continued with our football from the weekend, the second half (of the 2-2 draw with West Ham).

“I thought we dominated the game, created lots of opportunities, reacted well to the disappointment of the goal at half-time, the players stayed calm, kept their structure, kept the speed of the game and got their rewards. Their goalkeeper (Patrik Carlgren) made some fantastic saves to keep the score down.

Job done in the first leg and now we have to finish it off next week. We had to really work tonight, but it was a job well done

A worry towards the end of the game was substitute James Maddison coming off after going down off the ball, and Caglar Soyuncu then being forced off due to an injury.

Rodgers said Maddison had felt “unwell” butwas now fine.

James Maddison withdrew during the second half through illness (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve spoken to him,” Rodgers said. “He just felt a bit funny in the game, so we didn’t want to put any risk with that. He didn’t feel well, so we just took him off and he went in to see the doctors.

“I think it (taking his pulse) is just something they (medical staff) will do to see to how he’s feeling. He was sat up when I spoke with him. He felt a little unwell in the game, a little bit faint, but he’s OK.”

Regarding Soyuncu, he said: “Cags has hurt his knee when he was landing so we’ll have to assess that tomorrow.”