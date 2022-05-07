Brendan Rodgers promises players will not ease off following European heartache

Boss Brendan Rodgers has vowed Leicester will not let their season slip away.

The Foxes host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday still hurting from their Europa Conference League semi-final exit to Roma.

They lost 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday to miss out on a final with Feyenoord in Tirana later this month.

Leicester sit 11th ahead of the weekend’s fixtures having finished fifth in their last two seasons – missing out on the Champions League on the final day – while they also won the FA Cup last year which gives this term’s finale a different feeling.

“This will be the first time in our time here together where there’s nothing really to play for,” Rodgers said.

“But you can never stop until the last whistle goes. We have five games left, it hurts but the players will recover and we’ll get our plan ready for Everton.

“You’re playing for your pride. Supporters will turn up, pay the money and watch the team. The players will always want to prove a point and you have to show that fighting spirit.

“Some may say it’s easy to switch the engine off and coast but it’s not the mentality we’ve brought to here. Every game counts and now it’s about preparing for next season.

“This season was always going to be a challenge for us to sustain what we’ve done over the last two and a half years. Add on top of that losing the amount of players we have (to injury) and that made it a real challenge.

“It’s been a season where we haven’t quite matched what it’s been but there have been mitigating circumstances for that.”

Everton are fighting for survival but kept their hopes alive by beating Chelsea 1-0 last weekend.

They remain in the bottom three but Rodgers is wary of the Toffees’ potential resurgence.

He said: “They are off the back of a really good result. We know it’s going to be a tough game, they are fighting for their lives, they have good players and Frank (Lampard) is a very good manager.

“They have done that in some of the bigger games, they are a team who are very much capable and we have to be ready for that.”