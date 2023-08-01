Brendan Rodgers relishing being back with Celtic ‘family’

Brendan Rodgers declared it felt like being at home with family after returning to action at Celtic Park.

The Celtic manager received a warm reception from the home supporters after being re-introduced ahead of a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in James Forrest’s testimonial match.

When asked what it felt like to be back, more than four years after leaving for Leicester, Rodgers said: “Amazing. It feels like home.

“I have to be honest. I have been fortunate enough in my career to have managed some fantastic clubs and some big clubs but there is nothing giving me the feeling of being back here with people that I would regard as family, and just being in the arena here.

“I am looking forward to it, I am going to relish every second of it.

“I think going away probably made me realise what I had and I was never sure if I would have that again.

“So to be able to have the chance to have that again, I am really going to enjoy it, on the pitch, with the players, with the staff, and obviously with the supporters.

“But for that I need to win and I need to prove myself again.”

There was no sign of dissent among the 43,447 when Rodgers was presented ahead of the game, which Celtic won thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Alexandro Bernabei and David Turnbull.

There was a sparse attendance in the standing section, whose members did express their displeasure over Rodgers’ appointment on social media in June.

But any negativity looks likely to be put to one side when Celtic begin their cinch Premiership title defence against Ross County on Saturday.

On his reception, Rodgers said: “Clearly, it obviously means a lot.

“My priority is to make a team here and continue with the standards that have been set over the last decade or so. So it’s important that we are all together in order to achieve that.

“The Celtic supporters are amazing, they will support their team and I think what makes this club is that they get behind the manager.

“We all go together from the weekend and look to push on and it’s very important for us to be together.”

Rodgers changed his entire team at half-time and got an improved second-half display as Celtic came from behind.

“Overall I am really pleased for James because it is nice for him to win in his testimonial game, but the second-half team was excellent,” he added.